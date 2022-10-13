Man hides fiancé's 'embarrassing' handmade birthday gift from judgmental rich parents.

When this bride to be is livid with her fiance, she asks Reddit:
My, F24, fiance M25 comes from a wealthy family, unlike me. His family can be a bit obssessed over looks and status.
He's the only child so his parents spoil him all the time. They got him 2 cars (one at 18 & one at 23 after he graduated) they also bought him the apartment we live in etc.
He told me once that his mom thinks I should consider wearing brand clothes and makeup especially when attending their family functions where important people are present.
He said he'd pay for everything but I have a specific style/brand and I'm comfortable with it but put aside couple outfits to wear when visiting.
For his birthdays they do exaggerate with their celebration and for his 25th birthday they reserved a restaurant for the occassion and sent out invitations.