Man hides fiancé's 'embarrassing' handmade birthday gift from judgmental rich parents.

When this bride to be is livid with her fiance, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for exposing my fiance after he lied about the gift I got him for his birthday?"

My, F24, fiance M25 comes from a wealthy family, unlike me. His family can be a bit obssessed over looks and status.

He's the only child so his parents spoil him all the time. They got him 2 cars (one at 18 & one at 23 after he graduated) they also bought him the apartment we live in etc.

He told me once that his mom thinks I should consider wearing brand clothes and makeup especially when attending their family functions where important people are present.

He said he'd pay for everything but I have a specific style/brand and I'm comfortable with it but put aside couple outfits to wear when visiting.