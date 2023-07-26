Bisexual bride's fiancé says her bachelorette party preferences 'aren't right;' AITA?

The 'entertainment' at bachelor and bachelorette parties can be a subject of great debate between couples...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her party preferences, the jury of internet strangers was ready to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As&hole) for wanting a female stripper at my bachelorette party?

My (22f) fiancé (24m) are getting married soon. We've recently being planning our bachelor and bachelorette parties with our friends, and the discussion of strippers came up.

He wanted one, so I said no problem. He then jokingly asked if I wanted one too, and I actually agreed, I did in fact want one. He had no problem with that until I said that I'd also want a female stripper like him, rather than the male one he assumed I wanted.