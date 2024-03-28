Bisexual woman divorces husband for refusing to accept that her ex was a man. AITA?

I just started crying, I told him that we never talked about our past relationships that much. It was even before we got together. He was dating another girl, when I even got with Thomas. That was years ago. Why is he mad now about it? He proceeded to call me so many names and how I was gross, if he was better. I just didn’t answer him, and went to our room and locked it. He slept on the couch, and did tell me the next day he was sorry and drunk. I did forgive him.