'AITA for blaming my dad and stepmom for my stepsiblings thinking they would get an inheritance?'

Grandpa died in 2020 and my grandma died a month ago. Grandpa's funeral was done over zoom but grandma's wasn't. My stepmother tried to send my stepsiblings up to the grandkid section at the funeral but an aunt and uncle stepped in and said it was only for grandkids.

After the service each grandkid got our "grandkid inheritance" which was a lovingly made memory book that our grandparents did for us and had entries up until the day before grandma died. My stepsiblings got nothing.

This devastated them and there has been an atmosphere ever since. My dad and stepmother are furious and went crazy on my aunts and uncles about letting it happen. Then my dad told me I needed to show some sibling love and loyalty and take a stand against my extended family but I refused.