'AITA for planning to stay with friends this summer instead of going home because I'm blamed for my blended family not being perfect?'

And even though I don't hate my stepsiblings to me they are step siblings and they are not the same as my actual siblings. I don't love them particularly and while I like them it's not on the same level.

It meant feelings were hurt over the years since they married when I was 12. My dad's wife hated that I didn't see her as any kind of mom to me. She said even if I called her something like ma or mama it would mean a lot even if it wasn't mom.

She also said I could figure something else to call her if I was adopted and me refusing 25 times to be adopted upset her a lot. My dad got mad at me for hurting his wife's feelings.