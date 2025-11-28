'AITA for blaming my fiancé for Thanksgiving being a disaster?'

I'm sitting in my pajamas, fuming about this whole thing, and my fiancé is acting like he holds no equal footing here. I need to know I'm not crazy. When I was about 4 years old, my parents introduced me to their friend "Rose." She started spending a lot of time with us and eventually, moved in.
They were always very close friends and she was very good to me but I didn't think anything weird of it. A lot of people I knew lived with family, so I thought it was like that. When I was a pre-teen, they explained to me that they were all together. Rose was in love with and dating both my parents.
It was a little jarring but I accepted it and honestly, it didn't change much. Rose was still one of the people who helped me with homework, pitched in with dinner, taught me how to ride a bike, etc. She was there for every big moment, even the sad ones. The only thing that changed is they started kissing one another in front of me, but nothing gross, just the typical parent pecks or whatever.
I knew this wasn't the norm for every family. My friends were fine with it when they found out. Not all of their parents were as understanding or accepting, but we were old enough that we could see each other outside of our homes and it didn't impact me a whole lot socially. Twice, I had a boyfriend who found it weird, but it was revealed early on in our relationship, so it wasn't a huge heartbreak.
I've been with my fiancé for the past 3 years, we've been engaged for 1. When we started dating, I explained my parents and he was cool with it. He's hung out with them and spent holidays with us. His family lives across the country and they haven't been able to fly out to visit much, we've only afforded one trip there since I started dating.
The first time I was meeting them, I asked my boyfriend to tell his parents about my parents and Rose, and let me know what they said. He told me they were completely fine with it. Every time we saw each other, it never came up specifically, but I would mention Rose in passing and no one batted an eye. So, I figured all was fine.
This year, his parents were able to fly out for Thanksgiving. My fiancé and I were hosting. My parents and Rose were coming too. Again, I think not much of it. Everyone's under roof, everything's nice and merry. Then, at some point I go to check on food and when I come out, things are noticeably awkward. Fiancé's parents, my parents and Rose all look uncomfortable.
Fiancé looks annoyed. I ask what's wrong, but no one will tell me. I awkwardly announce it's time to eat, and the meal is quiet, outside my parents and Rose engaging with me. Fiance's parents leave for their hotel as soon as we're done eating, and don't bother to stay for dessert. I'm even more confused.
My mom eventually pulls me into the other room and explains that while I was checking on the food, she, my father and Rose were talking about a trip they're taking. Fiancé's parents looked confused and fiancé's mom asked "Rose is going with you?" My mom had said "of course," which seemed to disturb them.
My mom then said she explained they were all in a relationship together, and that even further disturbed them. She told me she was hurt I lied that his parents were okay with them. It wouldn't have changed that they came, but they would've been more careful to not make it awkward. I told them I didn't lie at all, my fiance told me they were okay with it.
She apologized for accusing me, and I apologized she went through that. She, my dad and Rose left not long after that. My fiancé and I got into a huge argument after this. He said he didn't know how to tell them, so he just didn't. I told him he's been lying to me for 2.5 years, and put everyone in an uncomfortable position.
I asked what his parents thought, and he had told them Rose was my "aunt" who lived with them to save on rent. I asked him what he expected to happen. My parents and Rose aren't making out and in people's faces, but when they're in what they assume are safe spaces, they act like they're in a relationship. He claims it's all on his parents for being weirded out and making it awkward. I said no, this is on him.
He lied to everyone and made it terrible for everyone. Sure, his parents could've acted normally and they are at fault for not recovering and trying to have a nice meal...but he's still more so at fault. He just doubled down and said he didn't do anything wrong.
He is now mad at me and says that I shouldn't be blaming him for this, and instead should just be mad at his parents. I am just so confused and lost, and wondering if I'm going crazy by being mad at him.
Double-Phrase-3274 said:
NTA. I’m not it this relationship, but I am in a longtime poly relationship. We’ve always lived our lives openly, but when my son started dating I checked with him to ask if we should mask as monogamous. He said no, so we never did.
When he got married, we’d hang out with his in-laws when we were in town. Now, we have a grandchild and all three of us in my polycule have grandparent names and our grandchild will just always know us as his grandparents.
canarylungs said:
NTA. At the risk of sounding like a typical interest poster...this would make me rethink the marriage. Lies like this aren’t a one-off.
caffeinatemedaddio said:
NTA, but you will be if you marry a guy who has no problem lying to your for years then attempts to deny his own responsibility.
Key-Island-2094 said:
Your boyfriend is a fool. NTA.
Original_Cranberry68 said:
NTA...your fiancé is at fault for lying. I won’t blame his parents on their reaction. You are going to see similar reactions in future if you decide to move on...your normal won’t be other people’s normal.
So be prepared to wait longer for the special one where him/family will be comfortable with this situation. Hoping you are able to resolve this with him and he accepts who you/your family are.
the-greendale-7 said:
You sure you want to marry a guy who would rather lie to you than have a slightly uncomfortable or awkward conversation with his own parents? NTA