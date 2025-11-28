'AITA for blaming my fiancé for Thanksgiving being a disaster?'

My mom eventually pulls me into the other room and explains that while I was checking on the food, she, my father and Rose were talking about a trip they're taking. Fiancé's parents looked confused and fiancé's mom asked "Rose is going with you?" My mom had said "of course," which seemed to disturb them.

My mom then said she explained they were all in a relationship together, and that even further disturbed them. She told me she was hurt I lied that his parents were okay with them. It wouldn't have changed that they came, but they would've been more careful to not make it awkward. I told them I didn't lie at all, my fiance told me they were okay with it.