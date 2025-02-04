Man finds $1.5K in unauthorized PlayStation charges and discovers nephew is to blame. AITA?

So let me start off with I'm pretty bad at checking the details on my bank statements, but recently something wasn't right. So I went through every single one for the past year, and there were over 100 charges from PlayStation. I only had 4 purchases on my two PlayStation accounts in a single year, so I panicked as someone had my credit card info.
In all, the total charges were around 1500. I contacted both of my siblings who's kids also have accounts and asked nicely if their kids may have purchased anything using my bank account before i make a dispute.
Both said no, so I went ahead and called both PlayStation and my bank. The bank was able to chargeback past few months and rest is under investigation. Well, a few days later I get a frantic call from my teenage nephew who says his PlayStation account was perma banned.
I asked him if he was sure he didn't buy anything with a credit card after I gave him a several hundred dollar PlayStation giftcard for his birthday this summer to spend on stuff, he again denied.
So I have his email logins and sure enough, it was purchases he made to his account. All the stuff he plays. Then he starts to say maybe he bought a few items here and there.
Now my sister is pissed at me. She says I must have added my credit card info to buy him something at some point in time, and it was all my fault he was making purchases from my card.
If it were her credit card, she'd get an alert. Never that he may have taken my credit card info, no. She doesn't want him to lose his account, and said she'll call PlayStation to pay for it all. She said he always asks and she gets alerts and doesn't understand that I didn't, so I shouldn't blame him.
I said well he knew he was spending someone else's money, so why is it my fault? And that he stopped asking her for permission to make purchases because no one stopped him. After that she said I was blaming her kid for everything. So AITA here?
You are NTA and I am really worried for your nephew. His mother is completely incompetent and she seems determined to send her boy out into the world without even the most basic ethics and standards.
You are not going to change her. She just doesn't have the intelligence and morals to make reasonable choices or to treat people with the most basic respect. I would not interact with her.
Potential_Pie_7714 (OP)
And this is certainly not the first time he's been in deep trouble. I was very shocked with how she reacted as she is usually not like this 😞.
NTA. If your sister comes back at you, tell her you /specifically/ asked the family if any of them were the ones who made the charges before you disputed them. No one admitted to it, so your only conclusion was that someone stole your credit card information and racked up the charges, so you had no choice but to dispute the charges.
Your nephew is not only a thief, but a liar too. It is now up to your sister and nephew to resolve the issue with PS by repaying the disputed charges. Your sister is right about one thing, though, YOU need to lock down your activity. Most credit cards and banks have options to add notifications of charges so that you get an alert whenever there are charges made.
You need to go enable that option on every card you have and account that you have. You should also probably review your credit reports as well and then lock those also as preventative measures.
Potential_Pie_7714 (OP)
I already canceled that card and will make sure to add alerts ⚠️. I don't have many credit cards, but i will be sure to on those as well. Ty!
She's also wanting to teach her son that his actions should have no consequences by laying the blame on you. Don't let her. He did this. He knew it wasn't his money to spend, yet he did it, repeatedly, over several months/years. He deserves to be punished for that! And not just by losing his PS account. NTA.
Your sister thinks it’s okay for her son to steal, and her major concern is that her son doesn’t lose his PlayStation account? I can see jail in this one’s future. I don’t think they have a PlayStation in jail though. NTA.
Potential_Pie_7714 (OP)
Yep, that's her concern. Not that fact that he spent 1.5k that wasn't his. I'm sure they have a different kind of play station there 🥴.
I ordered something for my grandma from Sam's club on my account but using her card (she wanted something specific, but she didn't want to figure out how to pay me back). About a month later, I noticed that I hadn't been getting credit card alerts for my Sam's purchases.
I went through my history and realized I'd be paying for my stuff with her card for the last month. I immediately called her, added up everything, and sent her a check the next day. It's one thing to make a mistake, own up to it, and rectify it. It's another thing to enable the behavior and expect happy outcomes. NTA.
Potential_Pie_7714 (OP)
And he lied about it twice. You don't remember hitting confirm purchase 100 times?!
NTA - nephew shouldn't have been making purchases with cc that wasn't his. It was financially risky to use your cc one time without making sure that the data was not saved but that doesn't make you the AH.
When you asked if they made purchases- that was the time for him to fess up. He didn't and these are the consequences. Support article says that the ban for debt should be lifted once they pay off the balance. I don't know if a charge back is different but this support article might be helpful.