Man finds $1.5K in unauthorized PlayStation charges and discovers nephew is to blame. AITA?

JessieColt

NTA. If your sister comes back at you, tell her you /specifically/ asked the family if any of them were the ones who made the charges before you disputed them. No one admitted to it, so your only conclusion was that someone stole your credit card information and racked up the charges, so you had no choice but to dispute the charges.

Your nephew is not only a thief, but a liar too. It is now up to your sister and nephew to resolve the issue with PS by repaying the disputed charges. Your sister is right about one thing, though, YOU need to lock down your activity. Most credit cards and banks have options to add notifications of charges so that you get an alert whenever there are charges made.