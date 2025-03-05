'AITA for 'blindsiding' my pregnant unemployed roommate by moving out no warning?'

To be clear, I paid my share of the rent for this month to the landlord and told him to ask Holly about the rest and about making a new lease/new security deposit. I refused to attend anymore calls from her. Bottom line is I left a 8-9(?) months pregnant woman who was depending on me for many things (like rent, food etc) on her own while she was jobless.

She left me multiple voicemails and telling me how I should have talked to her and at least given a heads up instead of just moving out. She told me that she is struggling a lot and she is about to give birth soon and that I need to help her. She is saying that it's sh!tty of me to help her so much and then abandon her. She told me that she wants to meet me and explain things. She thinks that talking to her would make me move back.