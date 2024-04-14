Sister calls brother 'psychotic' for blocking his ex; he says, 'She left ME.' AITA? + Update

12 days later, the OP returned with an update.

"Update: AITA for blocking my ex when she broke up with me?"

Commercial-Yak-3422

This happened exactly a week ago. So I apologize for not updating. I genuinely was not thinking about this at the time. Basically, my ex showed up at my parents' house during Easter with my sister. My parents and I weren't even made aware that she was coming. She told us that she only came because she had no other way to communicate with me.

She told me that she was extremely hurt by me blocking her right off the bat because it made her feel like I actually didn't care about her at all. She said she thought that I would have loved her enough to try and better myself for her? I was confused by this, to be honest.