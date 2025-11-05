'AITA for blocking my friend’s boyfriend after he ruined Halloween?'

So my (27F) friend (25F) is mad at me after I blocked her boyfriend (25M) after he ruined our Halloween plans. So My friend and I decided weeks ago we were going out on Halloween, so we picked a club about 45 minutes away from us (I didn't like this idea because of how long we'd have to drive, but my friend insisted because her boyfriend likes this club) and made a plan with a few of our friends.
I don’t go out often, and haven’t gone out on Halloween since the before the pandemic, so even though I didn’t love the venue, I was excited to not be at home and actually have fun for a change.
So after taking several hours to perfect our costumes, driving about 45 minutes, and waiting in line to get in for almost an hour, we were in the club for maybe 30 minutes before my friend’s boyfriend (who was also our ride) decided to leave for absolutely no reason.
He was really weird and cryptic, and didn’t give an explanation other than he didn’t feel great, but 20 minutes after he left he texted my friend and dumped her because she “wasn’t paying enough attention to him”.
She, of course, was devastated and sobbing, and so not even an hour into the night we left the club because she was heartbroken and wanted to go talk to her boyfriend to try and reconcile.
Well long story short, they got back together almost immediately and everyone went home by 11pm. Now I was furious, not only did he ruin all of our nights (we had other friends with us and we all had to leave because she was a mess and we only one other person drove), but he was disrespectful to my friend by trying to dump her over text.
I was angry when I got home, so I blocked him on social media. She can forgive how he acted but I have zero interest in interacting with this man after he threw such a massive tantrum.
Now my friend is texting me all mad that I blocked her boyfriend, even though I told her I would not be talking to him or be friends with him after what he did. I don’t think me blocking him was that big of a deal, AITA?
Quick question, why does she care that you blocked him? It’s her boy friend not yours! I totally agree with you, I see nothing but toxicity in the future with those two! I know she’s your friend, but you might wanna start thinking about low contact with her if there’s gonna be drama all the time.
Specific_Judgment_73 (OP)
She says this is me drawing a line in the sand with him and that by me blocking him it reawakened their fight. I told her it’s weird that my actions are causing him to be upset with her. She insists that me blocking him puts her in the middle, but I don’t see why me blocking him matters at all...
NTA. This is around the age that you stop being as close of friends with people for reasons just like this. Some people grow up, some don't. You're becoming an adult now and choose what/who your mental peace is worth. Hint: your friend and her dopey situationship ain't it.
Agreed. He drove them, made a scene, left, then, since that wasn't enough, he broke up via text to ruin the night for everyone, just to be back together right after. What a rollercoaster, that is a friendship I wish never finds me.
NTA what he did was a classic manipulation tactic, he ruined her fun by dumping her, knowing she'd want to leave and come home, purely to exert control over her. Perhaps get her to ready the Bancroft Why Does He Do That?
NTA. I wonder if the real reason he picked a place so far was because he was hoping everyone else would decide not to go, and it would be just him and her. Your friend just taught him that dumping her and taking her back is the way to get what he wants. She's in for a rough time.
NTA. He’s clearly a man child who can’t see his partner just have a fun night with friends, and wants all the attention to himself. I hope your friend can leave the toxic situation.
Your friend is absolutely stupid to think this guy is a catch. BUT why is she mad at you for blocking him? You have no need to talk to him not do you want to. She probably and rightly sees this as a judgement of you on her bf as the whiny pos he is. Too bad. She's overlooking all his disrespect so she thinks you should. Nope.
They are going to be one of those toxic couples that break up and get back together every other day. Your friend is going to use you everytime they break up to come crying to you.
You’ll begin to question, if you haven’t already as to why you’re even friends with her because you are so beyond this nonsense. You need a friend who is more interested in mature relationships and isn’t just interested in what she wants but considers you and the rest of the group.
Nah dude, NTA all the way. Dude's behavior was hella shady and downright disrespect to all of you, not just ur friend. After wastin' all that time n' energy, I'd be beyond livid, so ur reaction's totally chill. And hey, remember ur owe nothing to this guy, so block away, mate. She should be thankful y'all didn't leave her alone in all dat drama. Hot take - ur friend needs to rethink that relationship ASAP.