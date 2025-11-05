'AITA for blocking my friend’s boyfriend after he ruined Halloween?'

He was really weird and cryptic, and didn’t give an explanation other than he didn’t feel great, but 20 minutes after he left he texted my friend and dumped her because she “wasn’t paying enough attention to him”.

She, of course, was devastated and sobbing, and so not even an hour into the night we left the club because she was heartbroken and wanted to go talk to her boyfriend to try and reconcile.

Well long story short, they got back together almost immediately and everyone went home by 11pm. Now I was furious, not only did he ruin all of our nights (we had other friends with us and we all had to leave because she was a mess and we only one other person drove), but he was disrespectful to my friend by trying to dump her over text.