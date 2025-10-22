'AITA for blocking my BF's ex on his phone?'

Today Liam went to the gym (I haven’t asked about the matching costumes yet) but I looked at his location and he was in the middle of a field (it’s usual for him to go on walks but he usually sticks to the main road) he has been gone for a few hours and I've had none of the usual calls or texts.

I feel like somethings going on but it’s too early to accuse them of cheating. I want some advice but I feel telling people we know would cause more drama. Am I TA?? [I WILL GIVE UPDATES ONCE THERE IS ONE]

