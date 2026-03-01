'AITA for blocking my brother-in-law after his mom died?'

Uncle called BIL and SIL and told them they needed to come up to the hospital now because it was serious. They came, and that started us all talking again. My husband was devastated about the news from his mother but so glad to be talking with his brother again.

8 days later, MIL passed away. At the autopsy they found it was pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family, and all her boys were together. I was able to talk to SIL, and she seemed to genuinely care about how my husband was doing.

BIL and my husband were also able to chat in what seemed like a productive way/break through. This lessened the grief my husband had slightly because he had his brother back who he loves.