'AITA for blocking my ex-BFF without giving her a chance to explain herself?' UPDATED

Where was she when she needed you? You feel bad because you’re human and have empathy and you once loved this person. That love doesn’t just go away, it hurts because you loved and cared so much for her that you can fathom ever doing what she did to you to her.

Hear her out if you want but all you will be getting are a bunch of excuses, a bunch of woe is me stories, and it most likely will never redeem her for how she discarded you in your time of need.