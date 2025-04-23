'AITA for blocking my MIL after she re-decorated my house while I was on vacation?' UPDATED

It wasn't until the next day when I started to find things missing. The bitch had actually thrown away my nice rugs and replaced them with cheap dollar store crap. (no hate on the dollar store but they were an ugly brown) My daughters toys, sentimental items, a handmade children's rocker from my great grandfather..

She had absolutely no intention of replacing anything, she was "helping me" by throwing out stuff that wasn't "pretty" or looked "old" or "broken". To know she had gone through my home and passed judgment on things she didn't feel was worthy to be displayed or even kept.. that she took my things and hauled them down to the road for the trash truck to take.. It broke something inside me.