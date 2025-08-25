'AITA for blocking my sister-in-law and telling my fiancé I don’t want her at our wedding?' UPDATED

I also doubt that there was anything else that you might have done further back that could be to blame either. If there was, she probably would have dragged it out during her blow-up when all y'all tried to talk things out. If there was something else you did prior that upset her, it does not seem like she would have hesitated to dredge it up.

That she has not, either now or during the prior time your ILs tried to talk to her, strongly suggests that there is nothing you did. The best thing to do here is probably to stop trying to bring her around. Your fiancé should set boundaries around her behavior towards you, then drop the rope and move on.