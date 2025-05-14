"AITA for blocking my son’s girlfriend on Instagram and refusing to apologize?"

Hi, I (49F) and my husband (53M) have a son (18M) who’s been dating his GF (17F) for 11 months. He was diagnosed with ADHD and on the spectrum (ASD). This is his first relationship. There already have been several problems in the past:

- Last summer during his 18th birthday party, he spent more than half the party locked in the bathroom with her while she cried that “his friends didn’t care about her”, “nobody loves her”, the whole party ended up revolving around her.

- A few weeks later, he was supposed to spend a few days with his best chilhood friend who moved away. She came with us to drop him off, but ended up crying in the garden, saying she couldn’t be without him for 3 days. He left with us instead of staying.