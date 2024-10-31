"AITA for blocking a woman on my husband’s instagram?"

Losing my mind because of this fight with my husband and trying to figure out if my anger is justified. My (28F) husband (31M) has been going through a big career/life change and has been going out more than ever before. I want to support him every time he wants to do something social, but with a toddler and current high risk pregnancy I have limitations.

Because of that our marriage has been strained for a while. Back in May he went out to dinner, which turned into a bar, and then that turned into a night out where he didn’t get home until 4:30 am. Please note: even when we were younger and childfree he didn’t stay out this late.