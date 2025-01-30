'AITA for blowing up at my sister after she told our parents I’m pregnant from a one-night stand?'

I don’t even know where to start, I’m still shaking from how angry I am. This happened a couple days ago and I can’t get it out of my head. I (26F) have always had a complicated relationship with my sister (23F). We’re not exactly best friends, but I never thought she’d do something like this.
So out of nowhere, I start getting these weird texts from my aunts and cousins, stuff like “We’re here for you” and “Everything happens for a reason, just be strong.” I’m like… what?? I ignored it at first but then my mom calls me and straight up asks, “Sweetie, why didn’t you tell us you were pregnant?”
I actually laughed at first bc I thought she was joking. But nope. She was serious. I told her I have NO clue what she’s talking about, and she goes, “Your sister told us everything. You don’t have to be ashamed, we just want to support you.”
At this point, I feel like I’m in some alternate reality. I told her I’m NOT pregnant, I never had a one night stand, and I have a boyfriend who I’ve been 100% loyal to. My mom got really quiet and just said “Oh…” like she didn’t even know what to believe.
So I called my sister right away. She didn’t answer. I called again. And again. Finally, she picks up and acts all casual like nothing happened. I ask her what the hell she told mom and dad and she has the audacity to say “I was just worried about you.”
Worried about me??? Worried about what????
This made absolute no sense to me!
After I kept pushing, she finally admitted that she told them I “had a drunken one-night stand” and got pregnant as a joke, but was “too scared and ashamed” to tell anyone the truth after that. She even told them she “suspected” it for WEEKS and was “just trying to prepare them” for when I finally came clean.
I lost my mind. I asked her why the hell she would even make something like that up and she goes, “I thought you’d be grateful that I was trying to get Mom and Dad to be supportive.”
ARE YOU SERIOUS????
I screamed at her. I called her a liar, a manipulative b****, and told her she’s disgusting for spreading rumors about me that could literally ruin my relationship. My boyfriend is amazing and trusts me, but what if he had heard this from someone else first?? What if this got out to my job?? The sheer humiliation of having my entire family think this about me makes me sick.
She started crying and saying I was being mean to her and “overreacting.” Then she tried to turn it around on me, saying, “If it’s not true then why are you so mad?” LIKE???
I told her she’s dead to me and hung up. Now she’s playing the victim and telling everyone I “verbally attacked” her and made her feel like garbage. My parents finally believe me now and also had a big argument with my sister about spreading those lies around.” AITA for refusing to let this go??
Your sister is just a lying b***! Cut here of completly! No you are NTA!
I am just so disappointed in here for spreading those lies! I still can't figure out why she did it! This could have caused serious trouble for me my reputation could have been ruined!
Has she done anything like this before? Is it possible she is the one who is pregnant under these circumstances and tested the waters?
Bingo!
They need to bring back Jerry Springer for dumb stuff like this 😅
you are absolutely right!
NTA - She is dead to you. Simple. She needs mental help, and that is on your parents. How THE F - do your parents even believe her? Are THEY F'#$d? Did they enable a complete and total sociopath? I bet you have a TON of stories that are over-the-top ridiculous, and those brainless idiots supported and protected her useless ass over and over again.
Who is so warped that they would even think of this, let alone go through the effort of calling and lying over and over again? That is 100% F@#%ed.
Unfortunately they supported her in a lot of dumb ideas of here and never really told her off!
Yep - they created her. Now they can deal with her. Not Your Circus and Not Your Monkeys. You sound like you got it together.
You should sue her for defamation of character. See how she likes that!