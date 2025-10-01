'AITA for blowing up at my brother and his 'wife' when I'd had enough of their lies and manipulation?'

- I did make an effort. I invited them to Easter dinner and offered to pay for fuel. I messaged them when my cat died. I reached out more than once.

- I wasn’t talking to her, I was talking to my brother.

- I pointed out that I work full time, study full time, and yeah, maybe I don’t always reach out—but neither does he. Relationships are a two-way street.

- She’s been part of our family for less than a year. She does not get to act like she knows him better than the rest of us.