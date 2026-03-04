'AITA for blowing up at my co-worker after he made accusations about my relationship?' UPDATED

Make sure you point that out and that he continued to escalate despite you explaining your innocent comment. It sounds to me like he has some issues that are completely unrelated to you and his behaviour is... well, "unprofessional" doesn't cut it. It's the aggression for me. It has no place at work. Or in life. YNW.

MaryMaryQuite- said:

I expect that your manager and HR know what this guy is like and he’s the one in line for some heat. Be calm, tell your side of the story, the car park video will show what happened.

Four days later, OP shared this update: