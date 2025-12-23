"AITA for blowing up at my sister’s wedding day makeup artist and wanting to sue her?"

As the title says, my sister got married last week. She booked a makeup artist months in advance and paid a deposit.

Fast forward to the wedding day: the makeup artist shows up wearing a mask and says she’s extremely tired. She starts doing my sister’s makeup but then suddenly stops midway, saying she’s “over it,” too exhausted, and can’t continue.

We were honestly very understanding. We even offered to take her to the ER because we thought she was sick. In the end, my sister had to finish her own makeup on her wedding day (even though she was a make-up artist before but she wanted to get pampered on her special day).