'AITA for blowing up at my roommate for changing plans suddenly because she 'disapproves' of an unusual fraternity event?'

A friend in the fraternity invited me this year and I thought I'd give it a try. (Note there's nothing really wrong with the dogs, I guess they just get into gross stuff and one of them is old. so no "cruelty" comments, that's not my roommate's concern at all).

She surprisingly was quite upset and said "that's absolutely disgusting, why would you even do that, I won't let you back in my car after 'competing' in that you'll make it reek."

I said huh, we already have plans the whole day. I said it was just a funny little thing I got invited to by a friend and thought I'd check out. Besides, they have a $200 prize for first place this year, and I was told last year's winner lasted 4 mins 21 seconds.