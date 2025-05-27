Parents of son with cerebral palsy erupt at special needs teacher sister over 'condescending' advice. AITA?

For example, when my son was being rude, I corrected him and sent him to his room. My sister stepped in and said “Don’t send him to his room, he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Another example is: Lately we’ve been trying to promote independence in him so when my son said he was thirsty, I said “So go get yourself some water”. My sister said “Oh, I’ll get it!”

So I respectfully responded to her saying “Actually can he get it himself? We are trying to teach him independence.” She answered with “No, he can’t do it himself.” Our son even protested and said he wanted to do it himself, but she sternly turned him down, only to get him his water for him.