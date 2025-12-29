'AITA for blowing up on my sister because she keeps using her old charger, which belongs to me?'

The next morning, I travelled over 90 min to an electronics shop, bought her a new charger for 25 Euros (around 30 USD), and left it on her bed in the evening, after she accused me for a third time. I took the 'broken' charger in exchange. I told her - verbally - that the broken charger would now simply belong to me, since she got a brand new one, and complained so much about her old 'destroyed' one.

During the weekend, she kept taking the broken charger from my room and using it. I explained to her once more that she should use her new one. When she repeated it on Monday, I confronted her because I could not understand why she kept using the broken one, which she complained about so much.