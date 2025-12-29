'AITA for blowing up on my sister because she keeps using her old charger, which belongs to me?'

Me (24F), my sister (20F), and my mum all have android phones. Half a year ago, I bought a new charger, and we've been sharing two cables like we always do; we keep one charger downstairs, my sister keeps hers upstairs, so that we have a charger on each floor. We ALL (my mum, me, and my sister) share the chargers.
However, my sister always gets annoyed when we use hers, even though she uses ours when she's not in her room. The actual 'drama' started last week, on Thursday; after coming home from work, my sister started complaining and whining about how I had, apparently, broken her charger.
The cable shows some use and the plastic sheath is minimally damaged (no wires are sticking out, the charger still works completely fine; it's literally a tiny tear where you can see a little bit of grey colour peeking through). My mother heard her, and admitted that she was the one who broke it. My sister ignored her, and kept accusing me.
The next morning, I travelled over 90 min to an electronics shop, bought her a new charger for 25 Euros (around 30 USD), and left it on her bed in the evening, after she accused me for a third time. I took the 'broken' charger in exchange. I told her - verbally - that the broken charger would now simply belong to me, since she got a brand new one, and complained so much about her old 'destroyed' one.
During the weekend, she kept taking the broken charger from my room and using it. I explained to her once more that she should use her new one. When she repeated it on Monday, I confronted her because I could not understand why she kept using the broken one, which she complained about so much.
She claimed the old one still belongs to her. I explained to her, once again, that the broken one is now mine, and since everyone has their own charger she should stop using it, as I did not touch her new one since I bought it. She ignored me.
My mum told me not to make a big deal, and I could use hers if I needed to. I left the room before I could get even angrier. Today, my sister told my little brother to get 'her' charger from my room, so she can charge her Notebook. This is when I exploded. I called her out, asking her why she kept on using 'my' broken charger, when I got her a brand new one that is the exact same model.
She told me to chill, she just forgot she had a new one (it was openly lying on her desk). Absolutely fed up with her, I yelled at her to keep the broken one, too, since she so obviously needs to use two different chargers at the same time, and I'll buy myself a new one as well. My mother told me I'm in the wrong, and I overreacted.
(At this point, I'd like to note that 25 Euros is not a small sum to me, as I only receive money from a small student loan. My sister earns way more than me. So, seeing her not use the charger I bought for 25 bucks, on top of having to buy myself a new one, adds to my anger.) So, AITA?
PDK112 wrote:
NTA. Take the new one, mark it in some way, Lock it up so she can no longer access it. Ignore your mom. She is just putting pressure on the person that she thinks will give in the easiest.
No_Reputation5871 wrote:
NTA. It sounds like your sister is a drama queen that gets off on drama.. The fact that your mom admitted that she was the one using it and she still blamed you just shows what kind of an as* she is. It sounds like she is just doing it to be mean...and your mom either just doesn't want to confront, or she is siding with your sister because of favorite?? Or something.
I personally would get to the point that first, I would not have paid to replace it since you didn't break it...and two, I would have taken the new one back if she insists on using the old one.. and if she insists on blaming you for breaking the old one.
I would probably take a pair of wire clippers and cut it.. If you are going to blame me for it, then mine as well do it. But that is me. But I would only resort to that after getting tired of listening to her whine...
piratepixie wrote:
Do y'all not get a charging cable with each device? Are you guys mismanaging your cables SO badly that you only have 3 charging cables in the entire house?
Keesouth wrote:
NTA. Take the new one back and keep it for yourself. Honestly it's not like she agreed the exchange you had in mind.
Jhinxknows wrote:
You are 24. Grow up. This is such a stupid argument. Take one of the chargers. Hide it. Get a job so 25 is not make or break. Be a better example for your little brother.