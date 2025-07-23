'AITA for blowing up on my mother regarding her threats with the thermostat?'

So my mom (68) is threatening, yet again, to take off the thermostat off of the wall over a fight she had with my step dad. I (28f) just got home at 11:30 and she started right up after I got inside from walking my dog and did not stop for an hour.
About how she was going to take that off if he started with his stupid ac thing again. Claiming that 72 is too cold and saying it hurts her sprained neck. I don't doubt her pain as her injuries are on an x-ray. But she has done this nonsense with the ac since may.
I keep telling her she is anemic, but will not go to a doctor. Saying that it needs to stay on 73. She took it off once a few months back and did it for roughly 5 hours when it was in the 80s. It is hot, humid and will be even more hot and humid this week. In maybe 2 days, it will be back to 97 degrees.
During this disagreement, she tells me that I can't tell a parent what to do and how we won't get along or have a relationship if I continue to "tell her what to do" despite me voicing how insane her threat is.
If it were reasonable, I would keep my mouth shut. But this threat, and other threats that she has made are utterly vindictive and insane. I was stupid to move back (outside of struggling on my own) partly to help her fix this house as it was bad when I first came back last August.
Partly because I wanted to rebuild a relationship with her. My childhood with her was not the best. Me holding resentment from letting my step dad abuse me, from her abusing me, from saying I lied about abuse from an ex friend. I deeply desire a relationship with her as a mom.
But I think her resentment for me as she blames me for her marriage (I was literally 7 when she remarried), her vindictive nature and what i now see as narcissistic traits will keep that from happening.
What person threatens to take the thermostat off of the wall because she is mad at what her husband says? How is that fair to anyone else in the home? That isn't going to make him stop. It is going to make everyone else suffer.
I am at the point that I want to make an emergency withdraw from my 401k for domestic violence (if they approve it), see about getting approved from the CUP fund from my job, and leaving regardless of if I can afford it.
I know children, even adult children, should not tell their parents what to do in their own home. But that type of threat will do nothing but potentially harm/overheat the animals in the home and the humans living in the home.
I did not cuss at her or name call her before anyone inquires. However, I did raise my voice and tell her other things that I can do for her. Get her a jacket for her neck to be covered, or a blanket.
I will close the vent on her side of the couch, tape if it need be, turn the ac up to 73 even if I am up every 5 seconds to do it. She refused to accept it and wanted to continue to argue. Saying that taking the unit off of the wall is the only way to get him to stop. It will not.
Turn it to 68 and tell her to put on a sweater.
You should move out. Your mom sounds unhinged but you're nearing 30 and given the narcissistic animosity she operates with, it's just not a good situation for you. If she and your stepdad own the house, you can't do much to dictate the temperature, you should probably leave them to it.
If you pay rent, you might have some renter protections relating to having adequate heating and cooling, but do you really want to get into a drawn out legal battle just to keep living with someone who yells, complains, and threatens for hours at a time? If you've been living with them for 10 years of your adulthood, how do you not have savings that would enable you to find an alternative?
Leave as soon as you possibly can. Bring the animals if you can, and call your local animal welfare agency if you can't, if she allows the temperature to get up to harmful levels in the home. It's time to drastically change the nature of your relationship with her, probably something like low contact would be suitable, but mostly you need to not be sharing space with her. NTA.
INFO: Am I reading this right, the issue is 1 degree? 72 v. 73?
Mewlover23 (OP)
Yes. 1 degree. It has been like this since I was 7. She was fine with 72 for the most part until this year. Started to say she was freezing cold and has turned it up to 74 or so despite everyone else sweating. But, yes. You are reading this right.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with your mother wanting the thermostat to be set at 73. Therefore, if I understood your issue correctly, you are TA.
That 1 degree is not going to make that much of a difference. There is no way all this fuss is about the thermostat. My guess is there is something going on between her and her husband that you are unaware of and are caught in the middle of.
Honestly, I don't believe there is a good way for this to pan out for you until the underlying issue is resolved. I wouldn't suggest hurting your financial future to move out now, either. You are in a tough spot, no doubt.
Maybe a small AC unit of some type for your own space while you are home? Then just let the homeowners hash out their own issues. Be prepared to throw a little money to them for added energy usage, just in case; you will still be able to save money, though.