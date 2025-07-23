'AITA for blowing up on my mother regarding her threats with the thermostat?'

You should move out. Your mom sounds unhinged but you're nearing 30 and given the narcissistic animosity she operates with, it's just not a good situation for you. If she and your stepdad own the house, you can't do much to dictate the temperature, you should probably leave them to it.

If you pay rent, you might have some renter protections relating to having adequate heating and cooling, but do you really want to get into a drawn out legal battle just to keep living with someone who yells, complains, and threatens for hours at a time? If you've been living with them for 10 years of your adulthood, how do you not have savings that would enable you to find an alternative?