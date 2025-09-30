'AITA for blowing up on my husband because he keeps eating my emergency pregnancy snacks?'

Today I (29 F) blew up on my husband (31 M) for eating my emergency snacks that I keep for hypoglycemia episodes. I am currently 19 weeks pregnant with my second baby. In my last pregnancy during the glucose test they do to see if you have gestational diabetes they discovered that I actually have hypoglycemia. This makes a lot of sense due to symptoms I experienced even before pregnancy.
Well during pregnancy, it's much worse. I have to eat at least every couple hours to keep my energy levels up. Even doing this, sometimes I get hypoglycemic episodes out of nowhere. They are terrible to experience. I get the shakes and start to sweat getting hot flashes. I feel like I'm going to pass out, lose coordination and get brain fog.
I keep a handful of specific snacks in the house and car for when I experience these symptoms. The insatiable hunger I feel during an episode is terrible, it's like I ran a marathon while fasting. My husband is really selfish when it comes to food to put it bluntly. He's always eating my leftovers, if there's something we buy that we both enjoy he eats the majority of it and leaves little for me.
Well he's gotten into the habit of eating my emergency snacks. I started buying double, so he could have his and I'd have my own. But he eats everything so much faster, and in greater quantities than me. If he finishes his and sees I still have mine, he will eat mine without even asking. I've had this conversation with him so many times it's tiring, to please not eat my designated snacks unless he asks.
He really doesn't think it's a big deal. Today I started to not feel good so I went to grab one of my snacks only to find out he had taken it. I called him at work to see if he really did take it and he said he did because he was running late to work and just needed to grab something easy. I blew up on him. I'm tired from pregnancy, hormonal, and chasing around a toddler all day.
Yes we have other food in the house, but I keep these snacks because they're easy for me and boost my nutrition quickly. It seems so silly to be upset over food, but I've exhausted myself having this conversation with him. He always says he will just replace the food, but that doesn't help me in the moment I need it.
I admittedly yelled at him, and told him to not talk to me when he gets home and to figure out dinner for himself. So I guess my question is, AITAH for being so upset over snacks?
Key-Phone-3648 said:
Hypoglycemia can harm your baby and his desire for a snack does not take precedence over your need for one. In fact, it's incredibly selfish of him. I would show him articles on the effects of hypoglycemia on a growing fetus. NTA.
BriefHorror said:
NTA there are so many many stories on this platform about men who eat their partners snacks and it almost always is a sign of mistreatment. this is a respect thing and he has none for you.
Aggravating_Olive said:
It's not about the snacks, though. It's the complete lack of self-restraint, consideration for his pregnant wife, and disregard for your health and the unborn baby's health. Your husband is an unkind man. Keep snacks on you/ in the diaper bag/purse from now on. He has shown you that you can't depend on him. NTA.
Dreamybook1357 said:
Is he this inconsiderate & uncaring all the time? How did you get to marriage & two kids deep with such a useless person? Ntah, I'm sorry you're bound to such an idiot, op.
OP responded:
This is the only thing he's selfish about. He takes great care of me and our daughter. Helps with her 100% of the time when he's home and always helps with the house without complaint. He'll go get me whatever pregnancy craving I'm having even if it's midnight. He took care of me in amazing ways postpartum. But when it comes to food it's like he has blinders on.
He's highly athletic and it's like trying to feed a household of teenage boys to keep up with him. When he eats my food he will come home with the replacement, but if he took the last of it before work then I'm left without it when I need it. There are other things I can eat to bring my sugar up, but they're things that don't work as effectively or quickly.
Other people have mentioned sugar tablets or juice, which yes I use in an emergency but those are fast acting sugars that can cause another rebound crash. The snacks I keep for my episodes are well rounded nutritionally to bring up my sugar while stabilizing it.
LadyReika said:
Why are you married and reproducing with this selfish @$$hole?
OP responded:
He's very helpful and loving in every other way. He helps with the house and is a very involved father. But for some reason when it comes to food he thinks of himself. He's an Olympic weightlifter and extremely active so I understand he has a much higher appetite than I do.
He had a terrible childhood and often had to fend for himself when it came to food. So I don't know if he has so much tunnel vision about eating that it's hard for him to consider others needs
Then she added in the comments:
He really isn't a terrible person the way people are making it seem. I know that's going to upset people. No one is perfect and we all have things to work on, we all have faults. He has a lot of childhood trauma, I've encouraged him to go to therapy in the past but to be honest he works 2 jobs so I can be a stay at home mom and I just don't know how he could find time for therapy with the way our lives are right now.
He didn't always used to be like this. He also used to do body building and was very disciplined when it came to food. I don't know if the pressure of supporting his family with another baby on the way is getting to him and it's manifesting some of his trauma around food insecurity as a child. I love my husband, and I think people divorce over things that could be worked out.
I am not going to be a single mom, have to return to the workforce and be forced to put my children in daycare because my husband has a fault that I am going to actively address with him. If he ate us out of house and home, leaving no food for the children and me and had other red flags I would consider leaving him. This is not the case.
This is a case of him being tired and grabbing food that's there because it's quick and easy for him. He doesn't understand the consequences, as I've never passed out from hypoglycemia because I've always managed to take care of it even if my easy snacks are missing.
I'm going to sit him down and explain the complexity and needs of my condition especially while pregnant, and the worst case scenarios if this continues.
Good luck, OP.