'AITA for blowing up on my husband because he keeps eating my emergency pregnancy snacks?'

"AITA For blowing up on my husband because he keeps eating my emergency snacks after I've asked him not to?"

Today I (29 F) blew up on my husband (31 M) for eating my emergency snacks that I keep for hypoglycemia episodes. I am currently 19 weeks pregnant with my second baby. In my last pregnancy during the glucose test they do to see if you have gestational diabetes they discovered that I actually have hypoglycemia. This makes a lot of sense due to symptoms I experienced even before pregnancy.

Well during pregnancy, it's much worse. I have to eat at least every couple hours to keep my energy levels up. Even doing this, sometimes I get hypoglycemic episodes out of nowhere. They are terrible to experience. I get the shakes and start to sweat getting hot flashes. I feel like I'm going to pass out, lose coordination and get brain fog.