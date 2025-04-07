'AITA for wearing a blush-colored wedding dress that matched the bride?' UPDATED

"AITA for wearing a dress that matched the bride?"

I recently attended my SILs wedding. We've always gotten on well when we've been at family gatherings but we don't really stay in touch outside of that. I bought a new dress for the wedding, which I thought was just normal formalwear, I actually found it on Pinterest when searching for "wedding guest" outfits.

It's almost floor length and blush pink. Not white with a bit of blush, but like, obviously pink, so I thought this was totally fine and not breaking any etiquette rules. It had spaghetti straps and wasn't too "poofy" if you know what I mean.