'AITA for booking my son an eye exam just to settle an argument?' 'My MIL was an eye nurse.'

She has even said on a few occasions "oh, you don't need those" What makes it worse is it bleeds over to my partner, she has started getting "relaxed" with my sons glasses and on occasions has taken him out some mornings without his glasses.

I can't help but shake the feeling that the MIL and on some level my partner are hurt that I just acted and got him glasses. For some more context my other son also has had glasses and has worn them for ages so as soon as the other sons diagnosis came in I just acted as if no big deal.

So here I find myself at the position that I want to sit down with my partner and an independent eye doctor and get their view if all this "glasses on, glasses off" things are hurting his eyes or not. Thoughts?