MIL upset after being “booped” for ignoring pregnant DIL’s personal space. + UPDATE

We saw her again some days later with one of her friends. Her friend asked if she could touch my belly and I nicely told her my stomach was all touched out and she was fine. No drama. While that was happening, MIL snuck up on my and started rubbing my belly again. And I booped her on the nose again.

She looked really annoyed and said how irritating that was and asked why I kept doing it. And I told her that if she was going to keep rubbing my belly after asked her not to, I was going to boop her on the nose. She got mad and said I was being childish and dramatic. That night she called my husband crying and said I was being mean and embarrassed her in front of her friend.