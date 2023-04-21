Boss fires man whose parents just died, 'he'd need months to produce again;' AITA?

Still, it's important to remember than people work to live and don't live to work, and there are extenuating life-related circumstances that often interfere with work performance. There isn't a single spreadsheet that matters more than a family emergency, despite what your boss' off-hours email might say. So, when a frustrated boss decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet, people were ready for a roasting session.
I'm the VP of Sales at a software company and one of our sales development reps parents passed away at the beginning of April, sadly they were involved in a car crash and both lost their lives. Now the employee in question in very young 22 year old guy and has been with us for about 10 months now.
He's a great employee and we were thinking about promotions in the next ~6 months for him. His job is a high paying one for a new grad, about ~90k with commission and base so we expect a lot from this position.