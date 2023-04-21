Someecards Logo
Boss fires man whose parents just died, 'he'd need months to produce again;' AITA?

Taylor Brown
Apr 21, 2023 | 7:20 PM
Unless your soul is full of darkness, firing people is never an easy task...

Still, it's important to remember than people work to live and don't live to work, and there are extenuating life-related circumstances that often interfere with work performance. There isn't a single spreadsheet that matters more than a family emergency, despite what your boss' off-hours email might say. So, when a frustrated boss decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet, people were ready for a roasting session.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) For Firing An Employee After His Parents Died?

I'm the VP of Sales at a software company and one of our sales development reps parents passed away at the beginning of April, sadly they were involved in a car crash and both lost their lives. Now the employee in question in very young 22 year old guy and has been with us for about 10 months now.

He's a great employee and we were thinking about promotions in the next ~6 months for him. His job is a high paying one for a new grad, about ~90k with commission and base so we expect a lot from this position.

