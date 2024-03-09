Woman finally tells husband's friend that his 'horrible boss' is her uncle. AITA?

And he said a few other things about him, like how stingy he is and how he's an old guy who doesn't understand how work from home is better for productivity than work from office. I just listened to Kurt and smiled and empathized with him.

But we never told him that we knew his boss. Fast forward to yesterday, I posted an old family pic of mine on IG, which I found after many years, where all my family was gathered, including my uncle.

He looked young but was very much recognizable. What I had forgotten was, sometime ago I had added Rachel on my Instagram. We never chatted on that app, so I had completely forgotten about it.