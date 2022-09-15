Woman asks if she'd be wrong to confront coworker about affair with boss.

What do you do if one of your coworker's is sleeping with your boss? When this woman finds out that her coworker is cheating on their husband, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"WIBTA if I confronted my Co-Worker about her relationship with our boss?"

I (28F) have been working for a company for just around 5 years, I earn pretty good pay and have a good team; everyone gets along (for the most part).