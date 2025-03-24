'I bought my girlfriend a car. She said that was my 3rd and final strike.' AITA? + UPDATE

Someone commented that if after buying her those gifts did I hope if a even a little she would be less likely to break up with me. The truth is yes. But that's in everything I do, if it's making her breakfast in bed, coming over and doing all her housework or just rubbing her back or scratching her hair, I want to be the best partner possible.

I hope that everything single thing that I do makes her less likely to break up with me because I love her and I want to be with her forever. I also asked about the fancier date comment, she said that was her expectation. That she wasn't disappointed but kind of saw it as an occasion where I could have splurged a tiny bit but didn't, but certainly didn't have to.