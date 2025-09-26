AITA? I bought my gf a Dyson Airwrap now she’s mad.

AITA, My gf and I have been dating for 3 years. We both work at the same job and socialize lots with other people at work. We started dating when we were both lower levels but I’ve since jumped a few tiers at work. She’s been dropping hints of an airwrap.

I earn good money and this last week have been doing higher duties at work and got a pay rise for the week so I thought I would splurge.

Here’s the dilemma, all the Dysons look the same to me and my boy eyes. So I asked one of the girls from our work which one to get.