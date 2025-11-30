"AITA for agreeing to be a bouncer at my cousin's child-free wedding?"

Hey guys. My little cousin (21f) got married and in our families weddings are always a huge affair. My cousin and her fiancé have decided they are going to have a small wedding with only adults as well as no plus ones (unless you're married) due to not having the funds to accommodate everyone and their children.

I got a call from my cousin a couple of weeks ago asking me if I would be willing to run security at her wedding instead of being a guest because I am a licensed security guard.

Turns out, all our family members she invited said they are going to bring their children anyway and she is absolutely upset. The venue doesn't even allow anybody under 21 and she explained that, but nobody cares