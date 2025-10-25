'AITA for setting a boundary with my little sister after she opened my birthday present?'

I said to her, verbatim, “You need to stop thinking all of my things are automatically yours too.” Her mum taught her that everything that belongs to your siblings also belongs to you. Her philosophy: Siblings share everything. So, setting a boundary is very difficult.

My sister got mad because I “never share” my things with her anymore and am “purposely” leaving some of my stuff at my mum’s place to avoid her using them. Her mum called me “quite selfish” for belittling my own sister for wanting to be “closer to me” by borrowing my things. AITA? WIBTA if I continued to be harsh about these boundaries?

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

Ok_Expression7723