Boxing instructor suspects that a client is using him for free childcare, 'I have other obligations.' AITA?

I (24M) teach boxing in my spare time, and one day a week, I teach it to kids. There's a mom who i'm starting to feel like is taking advantage of these classes. She's increasingly late with picking up her kid after the session.
To give some context, this is a rich woman. It's not that she's out working a job. She is a stay at home parent. No other kids. She told me all this because another thing she loves to do is have really long conversations with me on top of already being late. She's been late most of March (3 classes). I talked to her about it at the end of the month and she apologized and said it won't happen again. It did. x2 now. So I started timing her.
The second week of April (no class the first week), she arrived 45 minutes late. Then spent maybe 20 minutes talking to me. The other day, I timed her again. She got there around the 1 hour mark. I made a point to show her my timer and I gave her a warning that I will remove her kid from my class. She tried to derail the conversation so I raised the timer and turned it on again. She said I was being 'unjustifiably rude' (exact words).
I explained (politely) that I have other obligations and her consistent lateness throws my schedule off. She didn't want to have this conversation, stomped to the driver's side of her car. Her kid lowered his window to say thank you and "bye" to me. I told him bye and added "tell your mom to stop being late."
She reported our conversation to my boss, but twisted it. She said that I threatened her kid with getting kicked out of the program. I didn't say it like that. And I didn't say it to her kid. There are other instructors, I was just implying (to her) that I won't have him in my group. My boss still gave me a lecture about how I don't have that power and can't make the statements I did. He went over professionalism and how i'm being too hard on this mom who could have other circumstances going on.
But I'm not getting paid for the hour after this class that I spend hanging out with her kid. The kid's great...but I have things to do. For people who work with kids, what's the etiquette here? do I give parents grace? I told my boss I'm going to start adding up all the hours and one of them is going to have to pay me. AITA?
RJack151 said:
NTA. When class time is over and she has not picked up her kid, drop him off at your bosses' office and tell him you have to leave.
Reasonable-Bad-769 said:
NTA. Ask your boss what is proper protocol in this situation. If he expects you to stay, then you will expect to be paid. If he won't pay you, then HE needs to come up with a protocol or waiver that clearly indicates that staff are not responsible for children after the class ends OR parents will be charged an hourly sum fee for lates.
NaryaGenesis said:
I would march the kid over to boss’s office and tell him to watch him until his mother shows up because you are off the clock and have other commitments. If he asks you to stay tell him he either pays for your time or you’re out the door. If you do this enough times, he’ll threaten her himself. NTA.
AGoodFaceForRadio said:
Father of three here. Also a Boy Scout leader. From the Boy Scout leader perspective, I have shit to do after meetings, and I’m not getting paid to be there. So pick-up time is pick-up time and I can get very salty if people are late. I try to be understanding with parents when I know they have a situation going on, but if it’s chronic then we’re gonna have a talk.
And yes, if you’re late for pick-up and I can’t reach you I will absolutely start calling your emergency contacts and making it fucking awkward and embarrassing. The funny thing is, the parents who have the most reason to be late - the single parents of multiple kids, the ones reliant in public transit, the ones in the middle of some kind of personal crisis - are usually the ones trying hardest to be on time, and the most apologetic when they’re not. From the parent perspective, I break my ass to be on time to collect my kids. Probably because I know what it feels like to be on the other end of it.
Anyway, all that to say NTA. You gave her a lot more chances than I would have. I’d also tell your boss to take his little professionalism talk and shove it all the way up his a$s. His job is to have his employees’ back. I’d also start billing him by the minute for these late pickups. Maybe he’ll smarten up when it starts costing him money.
big_bob_c said:
NTA. However, if she's spending 20 minutes talking to you when there's no other adults around, she may have been nerving herself up to ask for some in-home private co-ed grappling lessons.
candletrap said:
NTA. The only thing I would have done differently is kept the boss informed as soon as this started happening. It's really his problem. You're a busy guy, right? You just picked up a side gig or smth you need to get to, on time. If the kid isn't picked up, he can come be a sitter, or you can call the police for abandonment, but either way you're leaving.