'AITA for boxing up my roommate's dirty dishes instead of cleaning them?'

The other lesson is what passive-aggressive means. You tried everything else, and nothing worked, so you took charge of the situation and you handled it yourself. Nothing passive about that. Was it aggressive? Only because you were pushed.

You tried talking to her, reasoning with her, even fighting with her. You asked her to clean the kitchen that day so you could use it that night, and she didn’t even have enough respect for you to answer your text. And she certainly didn’t clean. So, her mess can stay in her bedroom. Or she can find a new roommate. NTA.