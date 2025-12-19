'AITA for boycotting my family’s Christmas party?'

Now I work from Friday to Monday at my job. The entire weekend. But I get 4 days off for Christmas. So I will be able to attend Christmas. And will be hanging out with my family during the actual holiday.

But because I work the entirety of the weekend and couldn’t get it off, my family (particularly my mother and one of my sisters) has been harassing me about calling off that Saturday and just driving about 2 hours away from where I work to spend one random evening playing games with them, driving back the two hours the next day to still go to my job.