Boyfriend gets caught lying about crashing girlfriend's car, gaslights her; 'I don’t have the energy for this.' AITA? + UPDATE

Finally after about 2 hours of radio silence (and me very very upset) I call again. He says ... "I don't have the energy to do this with you right now. I'm painting. I don't want to talk."

I say ... "What about my feelings? What about me?"

He says ... scoff "what ABOUT you?" and hangs up. I haven't heard from him since. I know he is waiting for me to break down and contact, as that has historically been the case.

I need some help drafting my response to this situation. I am frozen in shock and pain and am at a loss on what the next step is. UPDATE it is 12:15pm my time, and still not a word from this fool. He doesn't care at all. I am done.