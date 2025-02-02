Relationship tested as boyfriend believes in a past that never happened. AITA? + UPDATE

Two weeks ago we were talking about redecorating and renovating (fixing two decades of wear and tear). Tom offhandedly mentioned that he still had "paintings we did together in art class". This really confused me, I have no memory of doing this art class, but he remembers it like it was yesterday.

This lead to kind of a weird argument, where I denied this ever happening, but he would not drop it. Eventually I just kind of pretended to vaguely remember, just to get out of this.

He didn't believe me, and he spent 4 hours digging through Facebook, his computer, and even dug out his old cellphone. He found nothing. He seemed hurt and confused, and I begged him to lets just forget about it.