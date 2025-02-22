Woman catches boyfriend maliciously boobytrapping their apartment 'Home Alone' style against her. + UPDATE

PlanningVigilante

Have you seen the movie Gaslight? It's literally the source of the term gaslighting, and it's literally about trying to make someone feel insane by making their environment unstable.

Nine days later, the OP returned with an update.

Hello all - I just want to start off by saying thank you to everyone who messaged me with advice and input about my last post found here. Like the title states, I suspected my boyfriend was boobytrapping our apartment for some unknown reason and gaslighting me, and I was right.

Two days after I posted, our shower head came loose and sprung off at me / smacked me in the back of head, and due to the water pressure, I needed 8 stitches to close the wound.