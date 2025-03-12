'AIO for being upset that my boyfriend cancelled our romantic dinner to take his mom and sister instead?' + UPDATE

UPDATE : Thank you all for your advice. I have read all the comments, and I went ahead and pressed the issue a little further with him.

To respond to some questions:

Do you get along with his family? His family and I get along pretty well. We've been on trips together, gotten each other gifts for holidays/birthdays - the whole 9 yards.

I have always had a creeping suspicion that they didn't like me because when I come over, they are super passive and don't really engage in conversation with me. When I ask my boyfriend, he says they're just reserved and shy. I think they just don't like that the only man in their life has a girlfriend.