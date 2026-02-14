'AITA for telling my boyfriend he can't keep using my homemade hot sauce anymore because I literally can't make enough?'

"AITA for telling my boyfriend he can't keep using my homemade hot sauce anymore because I literally cant make enough?"

I got really into making hot sauce from scratch a few months ago. Like growing my own peppers fermenting them the whole process. Its become my thing and honestly its therapeutic for me especially since Ive been home recovering from a surgery.

One day I made a batch and my boyfriend tried it on his eggs and lost his mind. Said it was the best thing hes ever tasted. Started calling it crack sauce. Which ok fine thats funny.

But then it became a DAILY thing. Every single meal he wants my hot sauce on it. Eggs. Rice. Pizza. Sandwiches. Ive seen this man put it on a granola bar. He goes through it so fast I cant keep up.