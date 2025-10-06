'My boyfriend blocked my dead brother from my Instagram.' UPDATED

"My boyfriend blocked my dead brother from my Instagram account and he doesn’t seem to understand or care that I’m upset?"

Six years ago, my twin brother Sam died in a horrible accident on the freeway. It was one of the biggest accidents in our state. My only comfort is that he died immediately. The police said he most likely had no idea anything was happening around him.

Anyway, before he died Sam was a huge social media user. Mostly on Instagram and Snapchat. I never followed him on Snapchat but I followed him on instagram. He made thousands of posts about his life(friends, family, music) he was an amazing singer.

After he died, I would go to his account and just scan through his posts. I mostly watched a few videos he made where he does a dialogue for ESL speakers (he taught English to ESL students for extra money). I'd often pretend that he was speaking to me.