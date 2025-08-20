"AITA for feeling left out my boyfriend didn’t invite me on a couples trip?"

I’ve been dating my boyfriend for a couple years and we’ve always had the same argument about me being left out of activities. He constantly refuses to invite me to dinners with mutual friends or hobbies I’ve been asking to try. There’s usually some convincing reason why he forgot to include me and I let it go, until recently.

For the past year our coed friend group has been dreaming of taking a group trip to another state that’s meaningful to us. Last week I found out he confirmed going on a group trip with our mutual friends and told them I couldn’t attend, without even asking me.