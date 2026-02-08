'My boyfriend of 10 months ditched me on our date.' UPDATED

"My boyfriend of 10 months ditched me on our date."

So last night my boyfriend and I were meant to go on a date but it ended up turning into a sort of group thing with mutual friends, I was disappointed seeing as we've barely had alone time and haven't had a date in over 2 weeks. My boyfriend reassured me that he will still make sure apart of it was a date for us and that it will be fun so I thought why not? and we headed off to the pub.

Things were going great for the most part but about 1hr in I had to go to the bathroom. The pub was busy and there was a line in the girls bathroom so I waited and I was in and out in about 10 minutes.