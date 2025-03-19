'What do I say to my boyfriend who doesn't seem to realize he's just broken up with me?' AITA? + UPDATE

He said no, but he loves being with me and doesn't want to lose me. I told him I was lost the minute he told me he might want more kids. I said I appreciate him telling me the truth, but the consequence of that means we're over.

I told him what I'd have told a friend (sort out your relationship with the children you have before making new ones) and gave him book on that subject. I left and cried. I'm going to miss him a lot. He's been texting, but I may block him soon.

TheDevilsAdvokaat

"you just hang around until I decide if I want to keep you or not, ok?"

How on Earth did you say no to such a wonderful offer!