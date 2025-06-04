'My boyfriend and ex husband work together. AITA for giving my boyfriend food to take to work?'

I, 26f, was married for four years. We got divorced because I found out I couldn’t have children. I was content to stay child free, it wasn’t a huge loss. My ex husband really wants a ‘mini me’ and to ‘pass on his legacy’.
We had a good marriage for the most part, but that was that. I’m not too sad, as I’ve come to learn there’s better out there. My boyfriend is honestly the kindest person I’ve ever met.
I should note, we live in a small town and I have a type. My boyfriend of seven months works with my ex husband. They work as military contractors on airfields, doing different jobs. But they work in the same area with the same guys.
I really like to cook and bake. I’m trying to not get diabetes though so I don’t eat everything I bake. I used to pack my ex husbands lunch and would often send him to work with a tray of baked goods. I’ve taken extensive culinary classes around baking and I’ve been told the stuff I make is really good.
Funny enough when my boyfriend and I met he said he always loved the stuff I made for their shop when I was married to my ex husband. I now pack my boyfriend’s lunch and send him stuff to take to work.
Apparently a bunch of the guys they work with have been giving my ex husband lip. Dating had apparently been going very poorly for him (I’m not shocked) apparently this has been just making him not look forward to going to work.
My boyfriend is significantly more attractive than my ex husband and they’re making jokes about how I upgraded from one mechanic to another. My boyfriend doesn’t mind because the jokes paint him in a good light, and they tell him he’s lucky, etc.
He sent me a long message asking me to stop sending stuff to work with my boyfriend so the guys will leave him alone. He also asked me not to come to their annual 4th of July thing.
I kind of feel like he’s making his problems my problem. I don’t feel like it’s a fair a request. But I’m not completely not empathetic, so I’m willing to stop if most people think I should. AITA?
NTA, he has nothing to say or ask you. If your boyfriend loves bringing all that, tough luck. He has to accept it. And asking you not to come to a party is out of bounds. If he's having trouble accepting that you've managed to rebuild your life and he hasn't, he needs to rethink his approach. What does he think will happen if you don't show up and everyone explains that HE asked you not to come?
Dude needs to roll with the punches and crack a joke or two of his own. My uncles were mechanics. That bunch is ruthless esp if they see it is getting to you lol. He needs to deflate their jokes and jabs. Probably become friends even with bf. His way of going about it is just going to make his life hell with that lot. Lol...NTA OP.
NTA but your ex-husband is. Imagine how your boyfriend would feel if you stopped sending him your baked goods just to cater to your ex. His problems are not yours.
NTA and honestly? This is karma at its finest. He wanted out because of kids, now he’s alone and salty while you’re living your best life. Delicious.
NTA. The fact is, you didn't actually do anything wrong - it's not your job to keep your boyfriend's coworkers in line. Your boyfriend should tell them to chill if he wants a positive relationship with your ex at all (tho idk why he would care). Tell your ex, gently, to deal with it himself by talking to management or the other guys.
I’m not really voting on this, because as much as I agree that you’re N T A, I also feel like it’s not great of your current boyfriend to not be trying to tell them to cut it out. This isn’t great for anyone.
“His legacy” makes your ex sound like an ass, but splitting up over wanting children isn’t horrible. I get that it’s a small town and you’ve got a type, but the situation still sucks. If your current boyfriend isn’t trying to shut them down, it doesn’t say great things about him, either.
NTA. Tell him no. He has no right to tell you anything especially as you aren't married and have a bf. He should toughen his spine if the teasing gets to him.
NTA. The marriage ended for legit reasons, you both wanted different things. It sucks for him that you are dating his co-worker, but that is his problem. He has to make that change if he wants out of the situation. He can move/transfer or find another job.
Honestly, the at work ribbing is probably worse or may be worse than what you think. What is being said by the co-workers may be worse than just “playful.” Your ex may be trying to nip it a bit before it gets worse and more personal. That said, if that is the case, it is a work place issue and since you do not work there, it would be your BF issue and not yours.
You wrote that your husband was not bad and overall the marriage was good. But you're strangely comparing an ex-husband and a real boyfriend. After that, the ex-husband is worse. An obvious vindictive text. Your ex is no worse, he's different. It's clear that your ex is stuck because you have a small town. And "more blanket covers" everyone. You and he are wrong. In this situation, you have more power.
NTA. He needs to talk to his coworkers about their comments and behavior if it’s bothering him. You know, like an adult. It’s not your problem.
NTA, I also read this as “his problem.” Just the way life goes. If he’s getting sass from his coworkers that’s his problem. He can ask them to stop but he is in such a high testosterone job and is going to be made fun of, if he’s uncomfortable or infuriated he can man up and ask them to stop.