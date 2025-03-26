'HELP: I think my boyfriend is exaggerating or faking his illness.' AITA? + UPDATE

On to my update. Armed with some fresh perspectives (and some fresh frustrations, lol) I talked to my boyfriend and told him that he needs to see a doctor or I will no longer be able to support him financially and stand by while he remains unemployed and unmotivated to get the help he needs.

I also addressed the idea of managing/balancing his energy levels differently so that we're able to share household responsibilities more effectively, spend quality time together, and keep him doing the things he loves with his friends.

His response was...really bad. He told me that if I'm not willing to "step up and clean around the house" (something I'm already doing) that there's no use living together and that my efforts to clean are the bare minimum and not good enough for his standards anyway.